Hardik Pandya begins his road to fitness post-surgery

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who recently underwent a lower-back surgery, thanked his fans for their support and said he has begun his road to full fitness. Pandya took to Twitter and posted a video with a caption: "Baby steps .. but my road to full fitness begins here and now Thank you to everyone for their support and wishes, it means a lot."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that Pandya underwent surgery in London. He went under the knife on Friday and had travelled to London on October 2 along with team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar. Pandya had complained of lower back pain after India's final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on September 22.

"Hardik Pandya complained of lower back pain after India's final Paytm T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on 22nd September. The BCCI Medical Team consulted a panel of spine specialists in England and they recommended surgery for a long-term solution to this issue," BCCI said in a statement. (ANI)

