Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team announces team for Dakar Rally Chennai, Oct 18 (PTI): Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team on Friday announced its four-rider squad for Dakar Rally 2020 scheduled to take place between January 5 and 17 next year in Saudi Arabia. The team announced during the TVS MotoSoul in Goa includes seasoned racer Michael Metge (France), Enduro Champion Lorenzo Santolino (Spain) and Johnny Aubert (France) and India's ace rider Harith Noah, who is set to make his debut at the Dakar Rally, a press release said.

The Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team has had an impressive year with strong performances at all international events in 2019, including Merzouga Rally, Desert Storm, Baja Aragon, and aims for a strong finish at Dakar 2020. Dakar 2020 is the 42nd edition of the annual international Rally-Raid which will be taking place in the dunes of Saudi Arabia.

It will commence at Jeddah and pass through Riyadh and culminate at Al Qiddiya. This is Sherco TVS Rally Factory Teams sixth consecutive year of participation in the Rally.

The team's lead rider Michael Metgeis will be making a seventh appearance at this gruelling rally and Santolino will make his second appearance at the Dakar Rally. Indian rider Aravind K P, who has been part of the TVS Racing team since 2006, sustained a leg injury during his practice session earlier in the year due to which he will not be participating in Dakar Rally 2020.

He had successfully completed the 2019 edition of Dakar, making him the only Indian to finish the gruesome rally at 37th position..

