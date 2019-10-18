Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Kom caught in Olympic qualification row in India

MC Mary Kom has inspired many young boxers in India but one of the new generation feels the six-times world champion has received special treatment from the country's federation over Olympic qualification and is fighting back. The 36-year-old Kom, an Olympic bronze medalist from London 2012, has been given an automatic spot in a qualifying competition for Tokyo 2020 by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). Olympics-Tokyo governor surprised by 'sudden' marathon switch

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday she is surprised by the International Olympic Committee's "sudden" decision to move the 2020 marathon to a northern city and there is no change in her thinking the race should be held in the capital. The IOC on Wednesday announced a plan to move the marathon and race walking events to Sapporo, on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, due to concerns about heat in Tokyo next summer, a switch the Tokyo 2020 president said the city had little choice but to accept. Harper on Nationals' postseason run: 'An amazing thing'

Bryce Harper played his first seven seasons with the Nationals, leaving Washington in the offseason to sign a 10-year, $330 million megadeal with division rival Philadelphia. And while the Phillies fell short of the postseason and the Nationals are heading to the World Series, the outfielder said he isn't second-guessing his decision to go elsewhere and isn't jealous. NBA notebook: Wizards lock up Beal with $72 million extension

Bradley Beal committed to the Washington Wizards, ending a months-long negotiation while keeping options to hit free agency in the near future on the table for the coveted All-Star guard. "Bradley embodies the type of high-character, team-first player that we want to have representing our fans and our city and we're very happy to sign him to this extension," said Wizards owner Ted Leonsis. NBA's Silver says Hong Kong tweet furor already hit league's bottom line

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday that the fallout following a tweet from a Houston Rockets official who backed the Hong Kong democracy protests has already cost the league substantial financial losses in China. The National Basketball Association spent years building a huge following and burgeoning business in China, a market worth an estimated $4 billion for the league, but its future in the country is suddenly on shaky ground. Golf: Thomas cards 'easy' 63 to take halfway lead in Korea

Justin Thomas made the most of benign conditions to shoot a nine-under 63 on Friday and take a two-stroke lead at the halfway stage of the CJ Cup on the South Korean resort island of Jeju. The American's blemish-free second round also put him in contention to win the PGA Tour event for the second time in three years having also won the inaugural edition in 2017. Russian boxers see doping bans doubled after report

The doping suspensions of two Russian boxers have been doubled after Reuters reported that they had fought in official competitions during their bans, Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA said on Friday. Reuters reported in July that boxers Islam Dashaev and Alena Tokarchuk had competed in elite tournaments despite their bans, which is forbidden under international anti-doping rules. NFL notebook: Jets' Thomas says Patriots' stint a waste of time

New York Jets receiver Demaryius Thomas termed his short stint with the New England Patriots a "waste of time" and, in an interview with the New York Daily News, said the team was disrespectful to him. Thomas was released by the Patriots at the final roster cutdown and re-signed three days later before being traded to the Jets on Sept. 11. The two teams play on Monday night and there is no love lost on Thomas' part. MLB notebook: Girardi steps down as USA Baseball manager

Focusing on a return to managing in the majors, Joe Girardi stepped down as manager of USA Baseball. The 55-year-old Girardi has interviewed with the Chicago Cubs and is a candidate for openings with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. NHL roundup: Shootout goal by Lightning’s Stamkos beats Bruins

Steven Stamkos scored the lone goal in the fourth round of a shootout to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning past the host Boston Bruins 4-3 on Thursday night. Andrei Vasilevskiy denied Jake DeBrusk to seal the victory as the Lightning won consecutive games for the first time this season. Brayden Point, Mathieu Joseph and Kevin Shattenkirk tallied in regulation for Tampa Bay.

Also Read: Mary Kom enters quarterfinals of World C'ships

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)