We should not underestimate Russia, says Manpreet Singh ahead of Olympic Qualifiers

India hockey team captain Manpreet Singh said that they should not underestimate Russia as both the teams are gearing up to compete in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers. The World No. 5 Indian Men's Hockey team will be up against World No. 22 Russia in the qualifiers, scheduled to be played on November 1 and 2 at the Kalinga stadium.

"First of all, I think we should not underestimate Russia because they are also coming to qualify for the Olympics. They will also give their best," Singh told reporters. India had a very successful Belgium tour where they won all their five matches, three against Belgium and two against Spain.

Although admitting his side played well in the Belgium tour, Singh said that Russia will try their level best to qualify for the Olympics. "Our performance during the Belgium tour was very good and the way we played against Spain and Belgium. The whole team performed well there. But these matches will be to qualify for Olympics and Russia also want to qualify," he said. (ANI)

