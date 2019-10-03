Gold worth Rs 2.95 crore seized near India-Myanmar border

A man has been arrested with gold biscuits worth Rs 2.95 crore near Khudengtabi checkpost of Manipur's Tengnoupal district, along the India-Myanmar border

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles troops on October 1 intercepted a vehicle being driven by Moreh town resident Jamthoung Touthang and seized at least 47 gold biscuits from his possession, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said

The seized biscuits have been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Imphal, for further investigation, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)