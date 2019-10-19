Saints RB Kamara out vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was ruled out of Sunday's game at Chicago with knee and ankle injuries. Latavius Murray will start for New Orleans against the Bears at Soldier Field. Kamara injured his knee in Week 6 at Jacksonville and was questionable entering that game with an ankle injury.

Saints tight end Jared Cook (ankle) will also miss Sunday's NFC showdown with the Bears. New Orleans has won four games in a row since Drew Brees (thumb) went down on Sept. 15 in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bears remain optimistic quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) can return this week. He practiced Friday, after complete workouts with the team Wednesday and Thursday, but head coach Matt Nagy said his starter would remain a game-time decision. Trubisky sat out Week 5 due to the injury, with Chase Daniel starting in a loss to the Oakland Raiders in London.

The Bears were on bye last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)