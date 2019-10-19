India were 224-3 at stumps on day 1 of 3rd Test

India were 224 for 3 before bad light followed by rain forced early stumps on the opening day of the third Test against South Africa here Saturday. India lost opener Mayank Agarwal (10), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and skipper Virat Kohli (12) in the morning session after electing to bat.

Rohit (117), who scored two centuries in the opening Test in Visakhapatnam, and vice captain Ajinkya Rahane (83) have added 185 runs in the unfinished fourth wicket partnership. India lead the series 2-0, having won in Visakhapatnam and Pune.

Brief Score: India 1st innings: 224 for 3 in 58 overs. (R Sharma batting 117, A Rahane batting 83; Kagiso Rabada 2/54, Anrich Nortje 1/50).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)