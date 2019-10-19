International Development News
Amanda Wellington's boyfriend proposes her after match victory

Amanda Wellington on Saturday was left speechless as her boyfriend Tayler proposed her soon after her team -- Adelaide Strikers Women -- registered a victory in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 19-10-2019 19:47 IST
Amanda Wellington and her boyfriend Tayler. Image Credit: ANI

Amanda Wellington on Saturday was left speechless as her boyfriend Tayler proposed her soon after her team -- Adelaide Strikers Women -- registered a victory in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League. Adelaide Strikers Women registered a six-wicket victory over Melbourne Renegades Women and during the post-match celebrations, Wellington's boyfriend proposed the bowler in front of the entire team.

Adelaide Strikers Women took to Twitter and shared a video while captioning it as: "So, this just happened!!! Congrats @amandajadew and Tayler! #BlueEnergy #WBBL05." Sophie Devine played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs to help her team chase a decent target of 118 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
