Eagles activate CB Mills from PUP list

The Philadelphia Eagles activated cornerback Jalen Mills from the physically unable to perform list ahead of their Sunday night matchup at the Dallas Cowboys. Mills is expected to start Sunday after practicing this week. It's taken nearly a year for Mills to recover fully from a foot injury sustained in the Eagles' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London of Week 8 in 2018.

The 25-year-old Mills, a seventh-round pick by the Eagles in the 2016 draft out of LSU, recorded 42 tackles and nine passes defensed in eight games last year. He has career totals of 167 tackles (138 solo), three interceptions and one touchdown in 39 games (25 starts). Philadelphia (3-3) is tied with Dallas (3-3) for first place in the NFC East.

