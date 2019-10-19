REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET

The Bronx Bombers lived up to their nickname just in time on Friday, putting together the pieces of their previously malfunctioning offense in front of a besotted hometown crowd to defeat the Houston Astros 4-1.

TENNIS-LUXEMBOURG Goerges sets up Ostapenko showdown in Luxembourg final

Defending champion Julia Goerges eased past Elena Rybakina 6-3 6-4 on Saturday to reach the final of the Luxembourg Open where she will take on former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP

NHL roundup: Pens stretch winning streak to 5 Kris Letang scored twice, and Patric Hornqvist had a goal and two assists Friday to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to their fifth straight win, 4-2 over the visiting Dallas Stars.

UPCOMING SOCCER

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-BGN/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Bologna

Serie A leaders Juventus host Bologna. 19 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-RCD-MAD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid

Real Mallorca host Real Madrid in La Liga. 19 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA/ROONEY Soccer-Rooney looks to end MLS adventure with a trophy

DC United pay a visit to Toronto FC in the opening round of the Major League Soccer playoffs with captain Wayne Rooney looking to end his Major League Soccer adventure with a trophy. 19 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-INT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Inter Milan

Sassuolo host Inter Milan in a Serie A match 20 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-ROM/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v AS Roma

Veteran coach Claudio Ranieiri takes charge of his first Sampdoria match as the Serie A basement side host AS Roma. 20 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LIV/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Liverpool

Manchester United take on old rivals and league leaders Liverpool in the Premier League. 20 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-MOSCOW/

Tennis - WTA Premier - Kremlin Cup Action from the final of the WTA Premier tournament in Moscow.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT TENNIS-LUXEMBOURG/

Tennis - WTA International - Luxembourg Open Action from the final of the WTA International event in Luxembourg.

20 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS-ANTWERP/

Tennis - ATP 250 - European Open Former world number one Andy Murray continues his comeback from career-saving hip surgery at the ATP 250 event in Antwerp

20 Oct TENNIS-MOSCOW/

Tennis - ATP 250 - Kremlin Cup Action from the final of the ATP 250 tournament in Moscow.

20 Oct TENNIS-STOCKHOLM/

Tennis - ATP 250 - Stockholm Open Action from the ATP 250 Stockholm Open.

20 Oct GOLF

GOLF-CJCUP/ Golf - PGA Tour - CJ Cup

Brooks Koepka is the defending champion at the PGA Tour event at Nine Bridges Golf Club on Jeju island in South Korea. 20 Oct

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - French Open

Action from day one of the French Open at Le Golf National. 20 Oct

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/

Cricket - India v South Africa - Third test India and South Africa play the third and final test in Pune.

20 Oct MOTORCYCLING

MOTOR-MOTOGP-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV) Motorcycling - MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix

Motegi hosts the Japanese Grand Prix - the 16th race of the MotoGP season. 20 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-FRA/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales v France Wales play France in the third Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Oita.

20 Oct 03:15 ET / 07:15 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-ZAF/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan v South Africa Japan play South Africa in the fourth Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Tokyo.

20 Oct 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT

