Titans activate first-round pick Simmons

The Tennessee Titans activated first-round pick Jeffery Simmons to the 53-man roster in time for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Titans on Saturday also promoted linebacker Derick Roberson from the practice squad and released defensive linemen Brent Urban and Matt Dickerson.

Simmons, who tore his left ACL during pre-draft workouts in February, was selected by Tennessee with the 19th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. The defensive end practiced all week with the Titans (2-4), who host the Chargers (2-4) on Sunday afternoon. "It went great," Simmons said. "A lot of stuff is a little rusty right now, but as the week went on, my technique got better. I feel great, and (my knee) didn't have much swelling. With my knee, I knew I had an injury, but I am not going out there being timid. I just went out there full force and it felt great.

"I am just trusting coach (Mike) Vrabel and the process right now, trusting their plan with me. If they decide to play me this weekend, we'll go from there." Simmons began the season on the team's non-football injury list. NFL rules allow players to begin practicing with the team after Week 6.

Roberson, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in May, recorded two sacks in the Titans' final preseason game against the Bears. Urban started all 16 games in 2018 for the Baltimore Ravens before signing a one-year, $1.3 million contract with Tennessee in the offseason.

The Titans' decision to move on from Urban will cost the Ravens a fourth-round compensatory pick next year, as the 28-year-old will have been released prior to Week 10. Urban did not record any statistics despite playing in four of Tennessee's first six games this season.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Urban tallied 52 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 45 career games with the Ravens and Titans. Dickerson recorded one tackle in two games this season.

-- Field Level Media

