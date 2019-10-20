Shubhankar finish tied 40th, Chawrasia 43rd in France

Shubhankar Sharma carded an unimpressive 73 on the final day to finish tied 40th at the Open de France Golf Championship where compatriot SSP Chawrasia wasted three good days to end tied 48th. Chawrasia wasted a good start have a double bogey and a bogey in his final few holes to have a below-par round of 76 on the final day, slipping to 48th position.

Nicolas Colsaerts (72) held on to seal a gripping one-shot victory over Denmark's Joachim B Hansen (68) claiming his first European Tour title in seven years at the Le Golf National course. Sharma had a double bogey on his card for the fourth straight and overall he had four doubles and a quadruple. Chawrasia had two double on the last day.

