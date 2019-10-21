49ers' Breida leaves game, checked for possible concussion

San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida was being evaluated for a concussion after departing Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins. Breida was injured on San Francisco's second possession of the third quarter. He was taken into a tent to undergo tests and later headed to the locker room. The 49ers ruled him out a short time later.

Breida ran for 35 yards on eight carries before exiting. That raised his season totals to 411 yards on 73 carries.

