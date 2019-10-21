Canucks score three in first, hang on to beat Rangers

Jacob Markstrom made 16 of his season-high 38 saves in the third period, and Bo Horvat scored the first road power-play goal for the Vancouver Canucks, who held on for a 3-2 victory over the host New York Rangers on Sunday. The Canucks won for the fifth time in six games and rebounded from a 1-0 loss in New Jersey on Saturday. They did so by dominating most of the first 40 minutes before holding on.

Vancouver scored all its goals in the opening period when it outshot the Rangers 20-13. The Canucks held a 37-23 edge in shots on goal before barely having possession of the puck in the third, forcing Markstrom to make several big saves in his first appearance since Oct. 12. The Canucks scored in three different ways.

Horvat scored their first goal in 23 road power-play attempts, Brock Boeser scored on even strength, and Jay Beagle scored a short-handed tally. Jesper Fast and Artemi Panarin scored for the Rangers, who lost their fourth straight game since winning their first two games. The Rangers finished with 40 shots but allowed the Canucks to win 28 of 42 faceoffs.

Henrik Lundqvist, who slammed his stick in frustration early in the second period, made 40 saves. The opening barrage resulted in a 3-0 lead for the Canucks.

Horvat scored his 100th career goal 6:01 into the game by lifting a wrist shot from the middle of the slot over Lundqvist's stick. A little over 7 1/2 minutes later, Boeser capitalized on a turnover by Rangers defenseman Marc Staal and flicked a wrist from between the faceoff circles off Lundqvist. Beagle scored his fourth career short-handed goal on an end-to-end rush. He gained possession following a turnover by Chris Kreider, raced past Mika Zibanejad, and lifted a shot from up close over Lundqvist.

Fast scored on a deflection of Jacob Trouba's point shot with 5:02 remaining in the second period, and Panarin scored on a quick wrist shot from close range that went past Markstrom's stick 5:31 into the third, but the Rangers were unable to get the tying goal despite numerous chances at it. About a minute before Panarin scored, Kreider missed a chance into an open net, and Markstrom made a terrific glove save on Zibanejad.

After the Rangers made it a one-goal game, Markstrom made a diving stop on Staal with about 5 1/2 minutes left, and then denied Pavel Buchnevich and Ryan Strome in the final minute after New York pulled Lundqvist for the extra attacker.

