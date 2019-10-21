Soccer-Five talking points from the weekend in the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich conceded a late equaliser to draw 2-2 at Augsburg while Borussia Dortmund roared back from three draws in a row to beat leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-0. Here are five talking points from the weekend in Germany.

BAYERN SWITCH OFF AT THE START AND THE END Bayern Munich dominated proceedings against fellow Bavarian side Augsburg but lapses in concentration at the start and the end of the 90 minutes saw them drop points for the second game in a row as they missed out on going top of the table.

The champions fell behind after 28 seconds due to Marco Richter's volley but turned things around with strikes from Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry and should have killed the game off. Instead, they allowed the hosts to counter-attack in stoppage time and Alfred Finnbogason netted from close range.

There was another dose of bad news for Bayern as defender Niklas Sule suffered a serious knee injury during the game, ruling the Germany international out for several months. REALITY CHECK FOR GLADBACH

Borussia Moenchengladbach were the surprise leaders before the international break but they were brought back down to earth with a 1-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund. Although Gladbach still lead the standings, they failed what was an acid test of their title credentials as Marco Reus scored the only goal of the game against his old side after Dortmund had had two goals ruled out after VAR reviews.

HOFFENHEIM CONTINUE TO TORMENT THE BIG BOYS Not content with inflicting a first home defeat in a year on Bayern two weeks ago, Hoffenheim sprung another surprise against one of Germany's biggest clubs by beating Schalke 04 2-0.

Schalke, who reached the last-16 of the Champions League last season, had the chance to go top after Bayern and Gladbach had stumbled the previous days. But goals from Croatia international Andrej Kramaric and Togo's Ihlas Bebou secured another famous victory for Hoffenheim, who have only been a professional club since 2007.

LEIPZIG'S EARLY PROMISE FADING RB Leipzig looked primed to join Borussia Dortmund as Bayern's main challengers this season after winning five of their first six games but they have since gone off the boil, picking up two points in their last three league outings.

After grabbing a late equaliser in their previous game at Bayer Leverkusen, this time Leipzig conceded in the latter stages of the game to draw 1-1 with Wolfsburg, missing out on the chance to go top. THE TIGHTEST LEAGUE IN EUROPE

Bayern Munich winning the last seven titles has led to the perception that the Bundesliga is a predictable championship but the same cannot be said this season, as the top nine teams are separated by only two points after eight games. Germany's top-flight is narrowly more competitive at the moment than La Liga, where three points separate the top six, and considerably tighter than the Premier League, where Liverpool hold a six-point gap at the top.

