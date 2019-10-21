Lallana is a top professional: Andy Robertson

Liverpool's Andy Robertson has praised his teammate Adam Lallana, calling him a top professional and top guy. "In the changing rooms before games, he is one of the loudest. He could easily be quiet as he is on the bench and not playing. But the way he has conducted himself - and, to be fair, [along with] all of the lads who haven't played as much as they would have wanted - Adam is a top, top professional and a top, top guy," the club's official website quoted Robertson as saying.

"I'm absolutely delighted for him that he could get on the end of it. When he came on, I thought he was brilliant and I thought he changed the game," he added. Liverpool were on the brink of witnessing their first defeat in this season's Premier League.

Manchester United took a 1-0 lead during their match against Liverpool on Sunday. As the match was inching toward the full-time, Lallana came to the rescue and scored a brilliant goal in the 85th minute to help Liverpool level the scores.

"To get that goal, it will do a world of good for him and his confidence and I think we'll see a lot more from him," said Robertson. Liverpool still top the Premier League points table with 25 points and will now compete against Tottenham in the league on October 27. (ANI)

