SPO-LD IND

India two wickets away from 3-0 series sweep By Tapan Mohanta

Ranchi, Oct 21 (PTI) India's pace prowess came to the fore yet again as Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav bossed over a fragile South African batting line-up to put the hosts on the cusp of a 3-0 whitewash here on Monday.

Late-bloomer Nadeem says it took just three balls for nerves to settle on debut By Tapan Mohanta

Ranchi, Oct 21 (PTI) Debutant left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem on Monday said he was nervous for exactly three balls in his maiden Test appearance against South Africa and his wealth of experience in first class cricket prepared him for international challenge on short notice.

SPO-BANGLA-IND-2ND LD STRIKE Bangladesh players go on strike before India tour, BCCI president Ganguly remains hopeful

Dhaka/Kolkata, Oct 21 (PTI) Bangladesh's upcoming tour of India was on Monday thrown into jeopardy after their national team players refused to participate in any cricketing activity until their demands, including a hike in salary, are met.

SPO-GANGULY-KOHLI It's Kohli's call whether he wants rest for Bangla T20s, will speak to him on Oct 24: Ganguly

Kolkata, Oct 21 (PTI) BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly on Monday left it to skipper Virat Kohli to take a call on his availability for the upcoming three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, starting November 3.

SPO-IND-ELGAR-LD CONCUSSION Elgar suffers concussion after Umesh bouncer hits him, out of action for six days

Ranchi, Oct 21 (PTI) South Africa opener Dean Elgar was on Monday ruled out of the third Test against India as he suffered concussion after being hit by a bouncer from pacer Umesh Yadav.

SPO-BAD-IND-PREVIEW Sindhu looks to snap run of early exits at French Open

Paris, Oct 21 (PTI) World champion P V Sindhu would look to snap her recent run of early exits when she begins her women's singles campaign at the USD 750,000 French Open badminton tournament, beginning here on Tuesday.

SPO-PAK-HASAN Injured Hasan Ali ruled out of T20 series in Australia

Karachi, Oct 21 (PTI) Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali will miss the T20 series in Australia due to a back problem which has kept him out of competitive cricket since the World Cup in England.

SPO-IPL-RR-COACH Andrew McDonald named Rajasthan Royals head coach

Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals on Monday appointed former Australian cricketer Andrew McDonald as their new head coach for a three-year term.

SPO-SHOOT-LD SCUFFLE Inquiry launched against shooters for fighting at Karni Singh range, membership cancelled

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The National Rifle Association of India's Athletes Commission on Monday launched an inquiry into the scuffle involving two marksmen inside the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here, promising appropriate action at the earliest.

SPO-HOCK-SUSHILA We are confident of qualifying for Olympics: women's hockey player Sushila

Bhubaneswar, Oct 21 (PTI) Midfielder Sushila Chanu is confident of the Indian women's hockey team qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics as she feels the country has made a lot of improvement in the last three years.

