Reports: Texans acquire CB Conley from Raiders

The Houston Texans acquired cornerback Gareon Conley from the Oakland Raiders for a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. The teams have yet to officially announce the trade involving Conley, who was the Raiders' first-round pick -- 24th overall -- in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Texans (4-3) are in need of help in their secondary after Phillip Gaines was carted off the field with an ankle injury in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Fellow cornerback Bradley Roby did not play in the game due to a hamstring injury. Conley has recorded 23 tackles and one interception in six starts this season. The 24-year-old has collected 67 tackles and four interceptions in 23 career games with the Raiders.

The Texans haven't been shy about attempting to improve their team via trade. Houston acquired left tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a fourth-round pick in 2020 and a sixth-round selection in 2021 from the Miami Dolphins for a pair of first-round picks (2020, 2021), a 2021 second-round selection, cornerback Johnson Bademosi and tackle Julien Davenport.

The Texans also traded defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2020 and linebackers Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin. Houston also acquired running backs Duke Johnson and Carlos Hyde in separate trades with the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

