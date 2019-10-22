Flyers end losing streak, use 4-goal flurry to top Knights

Michael Raffl scored two goals and added one assist to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Vegas Golden Knights 6-2 on Monday. Oskar Lindblom and Travis Konecny each scored one goal and added one assist for the Flyers. Kevin Hayes and Matt Niskanen also scored one goal each for the Flyers, who scored a season-best six goals while snapping a four-game losing streak.

The Flyers broke the game open with four goals in the second period. Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott stopped 33 shots.

Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith scored one goal apiece for the Golden Knights, who had won four of five entering this game. They allowed at least six goals for the first time this season. Golden Knights goaltender Oscar Dansk struggled despite making 31 saves.

The Flyers struck first when Konecny connected with a wrist shot on the power play at 4:15 of the first period for a 1-0 lead. Vegas nearly tied the score with 5:08 left in the first, but Smith launched a shot off the post.

Hayes scored his second goal of the season at 6:12 of the second period when he wrapped around the goal and sent the puck past Dansk for a 2-0 Philadelphia advantage. The Flyers then went ahead 3-0 just 44 seconds later when Raffl tipped home a shot from the point by Ivan Provorov. Smith had another strong scoring chance with 12:03 remaining in the second but just lost control with a crisp shot as he reached Elliott. Smith remained frustrated as he gathered the puck while short-handed and hit the post for the second time with 6:36 left in the second.

The Flyers extended their lead to 4-0 when Niskanen scored on the power play at 14:24. Lindblom then pushed the lead to 5-0 just 55 seconds later. Marchessault put the Golden Knights on the scoreboard with their first goal at 3:15 of the third on the power play. Smith added a goal, his team-leading seventh, to close Vegas within 5-2 at 13:30.

Raffl's second goal of the game then sealed the win for Philadelphia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)