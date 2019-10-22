Avs' Rantanen exits with apparent leg injury

International Development News
Development News Edition
Updated: 22-10-2019 08:07 IST
Colorado Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen sustained an apparent left leg injury during the second period against the host St. Louis Blues on Monday night. Rantanen needed help getting down the runway to the Colorado locker room. The team announced via Twitter that he would not return.

Rantanen assisted on Colorado's first-period goal before his injury. He has five goals and seven assists this season. --Field Level Media

