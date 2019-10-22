Patriots acquire Falcons WR Sanu

Veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was acquired by the New England Patriots from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday. The 1-6 Falcons will receive a second-round pick in exchange for Sanu, who gives the Patriots an upgrade at a thin position.

New England had reportedly been active in trade talks for inside receivers and tight ends, including Broncos wideout Emmanuel Sanders and Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard. Sanu, 30, has 33 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown with the Falcons and is signed through next season. He caught 225 passes for 2,507 yards and 14 TDs in 53 games (52 starts) during his time in Atlanta.

"I appreciate everything the organization has done for my family & I," Sanu tweeted. "... I am forever grateful for the opportunity." Former Patriots college scouting director Thomas Dimitroff runs personnel in Atlanta and has made deals with his old boss, Bill Belichick, before.

Belichick has always kept close tabs on Rutgers products and Sanu gives the Patriots another one along with Duron Harmon and Devin McCourty. Before joining the Falcons in 2016, Sanu caught 152 passes for 1,793 yards and 11 touchdowns in 57 games (34 starts) with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2012-15. He was a third-round pick in 2012.

