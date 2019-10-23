Bruins place F Krejci on IR, recall Bjork

The Boston Bruins placed forward David Krejci on injured reserve Tuesday. Krejci, out with an upper-body injury, is expected to miss at least three more games. Forward Anders Bjork, brought up on emergency recall from Providence, takes Krejci's place on the roster. Bjork has three goals and five assists for Providence and leads the AHL in both categories.

During the morning skate prior to the Bruins' game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, Bjork was on the fourth line with center Sean Kuraly and right wing Chris Wagner. Krejci, 33, has spent his entire career with the Bruins, beginning in 2006-07. In his 14th season, he has totaled 644 points (194 goals, 450 assists) in 855 games. He has one assist this season.

