Report: Pats to sign special teamer Bethel

The New England Patriots will sign defensive back and special-teams standout Justin Bethel, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The report came a day after Bethel was released by the Baltimore Ravens. ESPN reported the Patriots are releasing defensive back and special teamer Jordan Richards, presumably creating a roster spot for Bethel.

Bethel played six seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and last season with the Atlanta Falcons. He had six special-teams tackles this season with Baltimore. The Ravens said the reason for Bethel's release was to ensure they received a fourth-round compensatory draft choice next spring.

"Justin Bethel unfortunately had to be released due to a funky rule that the NFL has with these compensatory picks," Harbaugh said. "A judgment has to be made in terms of for the future as well. That's tough for us. I told him I think he's the best special-teams player in the NFL, and he's playing that way." Bethel, 29, was a sixth-round selection by Arizona in the 2012 draft out of Presbyterian.

