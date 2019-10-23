Fortunate to be in a position where I can make a change: Sourav Ganguly

Newly elected president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that he was 'very fortunate' to be in a position where he can make a change. "It is an honour that I have been asked to take this role by the members when it is a new start for the BCCI. Fortunately or unfortunately, even when I became the captain, it was a similar sort of a situation," said Ganguly at a press conference here.

"When I captained India for six years, it was a similar situation that things need to be brought back to a place, reforms need to be done and a huge amount of money to be paid to the state associations. It is a completely new start," added Ganguly. "From that point of view, I find myself very fortunate to be in a position where I can make a change. I will do it the way I know. I will do it in a way which I feel is the best for the BCCI with no compromise on credibility, corruption-free and same for all BCCI," he said.

"That is the way I led India and that is the way I will take forward this organisation with whatever time I have," added he. Ganguly took over as the president of the cricket governing body during the General Body Meeting at BCCI's headquarters. He was the only candidate to file his nomination for the post and was elected unopposed.

Ganguly also said that he has a very young team and they will have to do a lot of work. "It is a very young group with Jay (Shah) as secretary, Arun (Dhumal) as treasurer and Jayesh (George) as joint-secretary. It is a very young team. So, we will have to do a lot of hard work to understand every matter," Ganguly said.

"We do not know what happened in the last three years because we were not a part. There were no AGMs and no working committees meeting. So, we will take note of everything and do what is best for the BCCI and Indian cricket," said Ganguly. (ANI)

Also Read: No political development at the moment: Sourav Ganguly

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)