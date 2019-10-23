Kidambi Srikanth crashes out of French Open

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the French Open after facing a first-round defeat against Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen 21-15, 7-21, 14-21 here on Wednesday. In the 55-minute long encounter, Srikanth defeated his opponent in the first game. However, Chou made a comeback and thrashed Srikanth in the second and third game to proceed in the second round of the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Parupalli Kashyap was knocked out after facing a defeat against Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 11-21, 9-21 in his first-round match. Shuttler Sameer Verma was defeated 22-20, 18-21, 18-21 in his first-round match against Japan's Kenta Nishimoto. The 25-year old sportsperson gave a tough fight to his opponent but was defeated after the game went down the wire. (ANI)

