Kidambi Srikanth crashes out of Denmark Open

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Denmark Open after facing a first-round defeat against Anders Antonsen 14-21, 18-21 here on Wednesday. In the 42-minute long encounter, Srikanth did not look promising as he lost the match in two straight games. Antonsen outclassed Srikanth to proceed in the second round of the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal was knocked out after facing a defeat against Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 15-21, 21-23 in her first-round match. Nehwal after failing to secure the first game gave a tough competition in the next game. She lost the match in two-straight games that lasted for 37 minutes.

Pranav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy defeated their German opponents to advance to the next round in the mixed doubles' category of the ongoing tournament. Sameer Verma won the men's singles game 21-11, 21-11 against Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama to proceed to the next round of the tournament. (ANI)

