Mohun Bagan confers life membership to Nobel laureate Abhijit

The Mohun Bagan Athletic Club on Wednesday conferred life membership to Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. Banerjee has expressed his desire to watch a football match of Mohun Bagan from the stands in January, 2020 during his next visit to Kolkata, a statement by the over 100-year- old club said.

Srinjoy Bose, honorary club assistant general secretary, and other club officials met the economist at his paternal residence here and conferred him with the life membership of Mohun Bagan Athletic Club. "Besides, the club handed him the First Day Cover of 1911 and the maroon green jersey with his name written on it.

He was also given a book on the history of our club," the statement said. In 1911, Mohun Bagan became the first Indian club to win the Indian Football Association (IFA) Shield beating the East Yorkshire Regiment of the British Army in the final.

Banerjee extended his gratitude to the club for the honours. The Nobel laureate arrived here on Tuesday evening. He is slated to leave the city early on Thursday..

