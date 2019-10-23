PCB revokes players' NOC's for upcoming T10 league

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday revoked the conditional No Objection Certificates (NOCs) given to its players to feature in the upcoming T10 league in Abu Dhabi. PCB has said that the players' workload needs to be managed and their fitness levels need to be looked after to ensure cricketers' participation in the board's premier Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

"To manage the players' workload, continued work on their fitness levels as well as to ensure primacy and participation of its players in its premier Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the PCB has revoked conditional NOCs of its players to feature in the T10 tournament," PCB said in an official statement. "The decision has been made in the best interest of the players as well as to continue to enhance the credibility and reputation of the new domestic structure," the statement added.

This news has come as a significant blow to the T10 tournament as it was set to feature several Pakistan players like Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim and Imran Nazir. PCB will be holding a fitness and medical assessment camp at the National Cricket Academy from 13-25 November while the seventh and 10th round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will be played between November 11 and December 5.

The T10 tournament is slated to begin from November 14 this year. (ANI)

Also Read: NBA's Silver says won't regulate what players, employees say on issues

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)