Osemele schedules surgery amid clash with Jets

New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele will have surgery Friday on his injured shoulder, moving ahead with the procedure amid a dispute with the team about the severity of the injury. He has missed three games while seeking surgery on a torn labrum, although the team has wanted him to play through the injury this season and has fined him since Saturday for conduct detrimental to the team for each day he missed practice.

His agents, Andrew Kessler and David Mulugheta, told ESPN on Wednesday that Osemele received two second opinions on the shoulder, with both doctors recommending surgery now. They also said the Jets' insurance provider has approved the surgery. It wasn't immediately clear if the franchise was approving the surgery before Friday, but the agents said Osemele "will have all of his rights under the CBA enforced through the legal process."

Osemele told the New York Daily News that Jets general manager Joe Douglas admitted to him that the team inadvertently sent blank MRIs to doctors, saying it was an "honest mistake." Osemele told reporters he has not spoken with coach Adam Gase "in weeks" and that he expected a four-to-six-month recovery period from surgery.

He has filed a grievance over the fines, which amount to a full game check -- about $579,000, according to SNY.tv. "I'd be lying if I said it wasn't frustrating to be in this position, considering what I have been able to accomplish in this league and the type of player that I am, to be dealing with something like this is slightly disrespectful," he told reporters Wednesday.

Osemele started the first three games but hasn't played or practiced since a Week 3 game against the New England Patriots. He reportedly was given the approval of a team doctor and an independent doctor to practice. It was determined that his injury existed before the season and could wait until the offseason to address via surgery. "It's really their decision to choose to authorize it or not," Osemele said, according to SNY.tv. "But I have to take care of my body, I got to take care of my health. You know, I've got a family so I'm going to take care of myself."

Osemele, 30, has started 96 NFL games, playing for the Baltimore Ravens (2012-2015), Oakland Raiders (2016-18) and Jets (2019). He is a two-time Pro Bowl player. He is playing under a five-year, $58.5 million contract good through 2020, but SNY.tv cited a source saying, "He's played his last down for that team. He's gone. It's just a question of when." Osemele said he wants to continue playing next season.

