Wild All-Star G Dubnyk sidelined after injury

Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk will miss Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators with an upper-body injury, the team announced Wednesday. Dubnyk is listed as day-to-day after being injured in a collision during the opening minutes of the second period of Tuesday's game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton's Brandon Manning slid into Dubnyk's leg, and Minnesota's Ryan Donato fell to the ice and was also sliding into the goal area. Dubnyk couldn't avoid Manning and the contact flipped him to where he landed heavily on his upper back and head. Dubnyk, 33, remained down on the ice in obvious pain before being helped by trainers and exiting. He was replaced by Alex Stalock, who made 16 saves to complete a combined 3-0 shutout of the Oilers. Dubnyk had nine saves before leaving.

Dubnyk, a three-time All-Star, is just 2-5-0 with a 3.92 goals-against average and .880 save percentage in seven games this season. Minnesota recalled goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from Iowa of the American Hockey League to back up Stalock (1-1, 1.64) on Thursday. The Wild also placed forward Kevin Fiala (lower body) on injured reserve. Fiala has one assist in seven games this season.

