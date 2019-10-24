International Development News
Messi can decide any game, says Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde hailed Lionel Messi as he said that the Argentine attacker can decide any game.

ANI
24-10-2019
Barcelona's Lionel Messi . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde hailed Lionel Messi as he said that the Argentine attacker can decide any game. "He's the player who can decide any game. Every day we see him he's even better," Goal.com quoted Valverde as saying.

Messi performed brilliantly against Slavia Praha in Champions League as he scored the opening goal when the game was just in the third minute. With this goal, he became the first player to score in the Champions League for 15 consecutive seasons. Barcelona registered a 1-2 win in the match.

"One more record for the incredible Leo. They are easy to say, it seems natural, but it is very difficult to achieve," Valverde said. Barcelona will now compete against Valladolid in La Liga on October 30. (ANI)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
