Strategic time out will add extra dimension to the result: Dobson

Head of Big Bash League Alistair Dobson on Thursday said that the new rule will add an extra tactical dimension to the result of the game. BBL on Wednesday had confirmed the changes to its playing conditions for the upcoming ninth season.

Among the changes is the confirmation of super over-rules modifications to Big Bash games and the introduction of a strategic time-out per innings in each match. "We've seen the strategic time outs used in other T20 competitions around the world," cricket.com.au quoted Dobson as saying.

"We feel that providing the batting team with the power to call a time out will add an extra tactical dimension to the outcome of the game, with the priority of maximising runs," he added. The new strategic time out will apply to every regular season and finals match. In each innings, the batting side will be afforded the opportunity to call a time out between overs 7 and 13, with the break-in play to take place at the completion of the over for a period of 90 seconds.

The BBL season nine will commence from December 17. (ANI)

