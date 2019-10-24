'It's a huge honour', Billings on becoming vice-captain of England

After being named the vice-captain of England's T20 squad, Sam Billings said it was a 'huge honour'. "It's great to get some recognition and it's a huge honour," ESPNcricinfo quoted Billings as saying.

"It's a great opportunity to be recognised as a developing leader. And there's an element of personal development about it, too," he added. Earlier this year, Billings smashed his highest score in international cricket (87) in the shortest format of the game against West Indies.

However, the wicket-keeper batsman blew his chances of being selected for the World Cup squad after dislocating his shoulder. "The last innings I played was that 87 in the West Indies. But then I got injured and missed a lot of the year. So even though that innings in the West Indies was a long time ago, it's about continuing that momentum in an England shirt," said Billings.

England's 15-man T20I squad includes Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings (vice-captain), Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, and James Vince. England will play the first T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 1. (ANI)

