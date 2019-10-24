International Development News
Soccer-Ramos to appeal tax fine

  • Reuters
  • Madrid
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 18:24 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sergio Ramos will appeal a fine by Spanish tax authorities for irregularities concerning his image rights between 2012 and 2014. The Real Madrid and Spanish international defender was fined one million euros according to El Mundo, while Ramos said he would contest the decision.

In a statement, Ramos said a change in the law was to blame for the penalty. "I'm aware of all of my obligations to the Spanish Tax Agency," said Ramos.

"The Tax Agency notified me of a different settlement amount for me in the 2012-14 period after changing the criteria that they themselves had told me in previous years, a settlement which I have fully paid. "It is an administrative fine, not a criminal penalty.

"Given my disagreement with the change of criteria from the Tax Agency and, I reiterate, given my payment has been made, I have exercised my right to appeal the agency's decision." Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo were both handed prison sentences and fined after being found guilty of tax fraud. However, neither served any jail time after agreeing to deals under Spanish laws.

($1 = 0.8988 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

