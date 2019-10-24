International Development News
Yankees OF Hicks to have Tommy John surgery

Image Credit: Wikimedia

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks will have Tommy John surgery later this month and will be sidelined 8-to-10 months. General manager Brian Cashman provided injury updates on Thursday for Hicks as well as right-hander Masahiro Tanaka and first baseman Luke Voit.

Hicks, 30, has a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He had been sidelined since Aug. 3 before returning to the lineup during the Yankees' six-game loss to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. In his seventh big-league season in 2019, Hicks played in a career-low 59 games and batted .235 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs. He was 2-for-13 with a homer and three RBIs in the ALCS.

Tanaka, who turns 31 on Nov. 1, had arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone spur in his pitching elbow. He was 11-9 with a 4.45 ERA in 32 games (31 starts) in the 2019 regular season and 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA in three postseason starts.

Voit, 28, had surgery to repair a core muscle injury. He batted .263 with a career-highs of 21 homers and 62 RBIs in 118 games this season. Tanaka and Voit are both expected to be ready for spring training.

Cashman said the Yankees will consider re-signing Brett Gardner in free agency to substitute for Hicks. Gardner, 36, batted .251 with career-best totals of 28 home runs and 74 RBIs in 141 games in 2019. "In terms of Brett Gardner, I don't think there are any questions what his capabilities are," Cashman told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

