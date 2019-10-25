REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET
Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor plans to return to the UFC octagon in Las Vegas on Jan. 18, he told a media conference in Moscow on Thursday, against an opponent he declined to name. TENNIS-NEXTGEN-ALIASSIME
Auger-Aliassime pulls out of Next Gen ATP Finals with ankle injury (Reuters) - Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime said on Thursday that he has been forced to withdraw from the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan next month after injuring his ankle and would look to return in time for the Davis Cup Finals.
GOLF-JAPAN Woodland out to beat Woods and force way into Presidents Cup
CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) - Gary Woodland can kill two birds with one stone by beating Tiger Woods at the Zozo Championship. UPCOMING
SPORTS GOLF
GOLF-JAPAN/ Golf-Spieth and McIlroy wary of using hemp and CBD products
Jordan Spieth thinks hemp oils and creams can help professional golfers with their aches and pains but is concerned that lack of regulation of the products could lead to a player failing a drug test. 24 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT
GOLF-JAPAN/ (PIX) Golf - PGA Tour - Zozo Championships in Japan
Tiger Woods set to feature at Zozo Championships in Chiba. The tournament marks the PGA Tour's return to Japan. 25 Oct
SOCCER SOCCER-FRANCE-NAN-AMO/REPORT
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Nantes v Monaco - Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap Nantes take on Monaco in Ligue 1.
24 Oct 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-MUN/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Norwich City.
25 Oct SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur. 25 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-AVA/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Aston Villa. 25 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-NZL/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v New Zealand - England News conferences & training England prepare for their Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama.
25 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-NZL/PREVIEW (PIX)
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v New Zealand - New Zealand News conferences & training New Zealand prepare for their Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama.
25 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-ZAF/PREVIEW (TV)
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales v South Africa - Wales team announcement Wales head coach Warren Gatland announces team for the second Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama against South Africa.
25 Oct 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT TENNIS
TENNIS-WTAELITE/ Tennis - WTA Elite Trophy
The WTA hosts its Elite Trophy in Zhuhai. 25 Oct
TENNIS-BASEL/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel
Action from the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors Basel - an ATP World Tour 500 event. 25 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
TENNIS-VIENNA/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Vienna Open
Action from the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open - an ATP World Tour 500 event. 25 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-MEXICO/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Mexican Grand Prix - Practice Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.
25 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
LyondellBasell Announces Construction of New Small-Scale Molecular Recycling Facility
LyondellBasell Announces Construction of New Small-Scale Molecular Recycling Facility
Sports News Roundup: Zozo Championship; Basel quarter-finals and more
Tennis-Ruthless Federer obliterates Albot to reach Basel quarter-finals
Federer celebrates 1,500th match with Basel breeze