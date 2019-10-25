REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor plans to return to the UFC octagon in Las Vegas on Jan. 18, he told a media conference in Moscow on Thursday, against an opponent he declined to name. TENNIS-NEXTGEN-ALIASSIME

Auger-Aliassime pulls out of Next Gen ATP Finals with ankle injury (Reuters) - Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime said on Thursday that he has been forced to withdraw from the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan next month after injuring his ankle and would look to return in time for the Davis Cup Finals.

GOLF-JAPAN Woodland out to beat Woods and force way into Presidents Cup

CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) - Gary Woodland can kill two birds with one stone by beating Tiger Woods at the Zozo Championship. UPCOMING

SPORTS GOLF

GOLF-JAPAN/ Golf-Spieth and McIlroy wary of using hemp and CBD products

Jordan Spieth thinks hemp oils and creams can help professional golfers with their aches and pains but is concerned that lack of regulation of the products could lead to a player failing a drug test. 24 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

GOLF-JAPAN/ (PIX) Golf - PGA Tour - Zozo Championships in Japan

Tiger Woods set to feature at Zozo Championships in Chiba. The tournament marks the PGA Tour's return to Japan. 25 Oct

SOCCER SOCCER-FRANCE-NAN-AMO/REPORT

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Nantes v Monaco - Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap Nantes take on Monaco in Ligue 1.

24 Oct 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-MUN/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Norwich City.

25 Oct SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur. 25 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-AVA/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Aston Villa. 25 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-NZL/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v New Zealand - England News conferences & training England prepare for their Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama.

25 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-NZL/PREVIEW (PIX)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v New Zealand - New Zealand News conferences & training New Zealand prepare for their Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama.

25 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-ZAF/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales v South Africa - Wales team announcement Wales head coach Warren Gatland announces team for the second Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama against South Africa.

25 Oct 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-WTAELITE/ Tennis - WTA Elite Trophy

The WTA hosts its Elite Trophy in Zhuhai. 25 Oct

TENNIS-BASEL/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel

Action from the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors Basel - an ATP World Tour 500 event. 25 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TENNIS-VIENNA/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Vienna Open

Action from the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open - an ATP World Tour 500 event. 25 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-MEXICO/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Mexican Grand Prix - Practice Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.

25 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

