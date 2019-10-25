International Development News
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 00:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 00:09 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor plans to return to the UFC octagon in Las Vegas on Jan. 18, he told a media conference in Moscow on Thursday, against an opponent he declined to name. TENNIS-NEXTGEN-ALIASSIME

Auger-Aliassime pulls out of Next Gen ATP Finals with ankle injury (Reuters) - Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime said on Thursday that he has been forced to withdraw from the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan next month after injuring his ankle and would look to return in time for the Davis Cup Finals.

GOLF-JAPAN Woodland out to beat Woods and force way into Presidents Cup

CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) - Gary Woodland can kill two birds with one stone by beating Tiger Woods at the Zozo Championship. UPCOMING

SPORTS GOLF

GOLF-JAPAN/ Golf-Spieth and McIlroy wary of using hemp and CBD products

Jordan Spieth thinks hemp oils and creams can help professional golfers with their aches and pains but is concerned that lack of regulation of the products could lead to a player failing a drug test. 24 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

GOLF-JAPAN/ (PIX) Golf - PGA Tour - Zozo Championships in Japan

Tiger Woods set to feature at Zozo Championships in Chiba. The tournament marks the PGA Tour's return to Japan. 25 Oct

SOCCER SOCCER-FRANCE-NAN-AMO/REPORT

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Nantes v Monaco - Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap Nantes take on Monaco in Ligue 1.

24 Oct 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-MUN/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Norwich City.

25 Oct SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur. 25 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-AVA/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Aston Villa. 25 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-NZL/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v New Zealand - England News conferences & training England prepare for their Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama.

25 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-NZL/PREVIEW (PIX)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v New Zealand - New Zealand News conferences & training New Zealand prepare for their Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama.

25 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-ZAF/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales v South Africa - Wales team announcement Wales head coach Warren Gatland announces team for the second Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama against South Africa.

25 Oct 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-WTAELITE/ Tennis - WTA Elite Trophy

The WTA hosts its Elite Trophy in Zhuhai. 25 Oct

TENNIS-BASEL/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel

Action from the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors Basel - an ATP World Tour 500 event. 25 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TENNIS-VIENNA/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Vienna Open

Action from the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open - an ATP World Tour 500 event. 25 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-MEXICO/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Mexican Grand Prix - Practice Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.

25 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

INTERVIEW -Children's animator battled for years for lesbian wedding

The creator of the first mainstream American childrens animated series to feature a lesbian wedding has said she had to battle for years to include it in her show, which has been censored in multiple countries.Animator Rebecca Sugar said he...

Urging tougher stand on China, Pence blasts NBA

US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday sharply denounced the NBA for not speaking out more forcefully on China as he vowed support for Hong Kongs pro-democracy protesters. In a wide-ranging speech on US-China relations, Pence lashed Beiji...

I'm genuinely a dream come true: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has always counted his blessings and the Bollywood superstar urged people to have faith in the power of dreams, just as he did. The 53-year-old Delhi-born actor was all nostalgic in his city. He was here for the closing cerem...

Hry, Maha poll verdict moral defeat of BJP: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday termed the poll verdict in Haryana and Maharashtra as a moral defeat of the BJP. He said that the saffron partys vote share had gone down drastically in both the states.Todays verdict is a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019