Report: Cowboys acquire DE Bennett from Patriots

The Dallas Cowboys will acquire defensive end Michael Bennett from the New England Patriots for a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday. The Patriots' draft pick could be elevated to a sixth-round selection in 2021.

The teams have yet to confirm the deal for Bennett, who will have been traded three times since March 2018. The Seattle Seahawks shuffled Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles, before the latter sent the three-time Pro Bowl selection to New England in March of this year. Bennett was suspended by the Patriots for one week for conduct detrimental to the team on Oct. 15. The 11-year veteran sat out New England's 33-0 romp over the New York Jets on Monday.

In a statement, Bennett told ESPN's Jordan Schultz, "I had a philosophical disagreement with my position coach that has led to my suspension. I apologize to my teammates for any distraction this may have caused." The Patriots defensive line coach is Bret Bielema, the former Wisconsin and Arkansas head coach.

Bennett, 33, has recorded five tackles and 2.5 sacks in six games this season. Bennett had nine sacks and 30 QB hits last season, with the latter equaling a career high. He has 332 tackles and 65.5 sacks in 147 career games (101 starts) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-12), Seahawks (2013-17), Eagles (2018) and Patriots (2019).

