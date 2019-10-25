International Development News
Suns' C Ayton suspended 25 games

Image Credit: Flickr

The NBA on Thursday suspended second-year Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton 25 games for violating the league's anti-drug policy. According to a statement from the league, Ayton tested positive for a diuretic. The statement said the 2018 No. 1 overall pick will begin serving the suspension Friday night when the Suns visit the Nuggets in Denver.

ESPN reported that the NBA Players Association, however, will file arbitration papers on Ayton's behalf and seek to have the suspension shortened or rescinded entirely based on the collective bargaining agreement's "unintentional ingestion" provision. "I want to apologize to my family, the entire Suns organization, my teammates, partners, our fans and the Phoenix community," Ayton said in part through a statement. "This was an unintentional mistake and unfortunately I put something in my body that I was completely unaware of."

Diuretics are banned as they can serve as masking agents. According to the ESPN report, sources with knowledge of Ayton's tests said a follow-up test showed no traces of any other banned substances. Ayton, who finished third in NBA Rookie of the Year voting last season, averaged 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds in his first season. He scored 18 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked four shots in the Suns' season-opening 124-95 win over Sacramento on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

