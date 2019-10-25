International Development News
Development News Edition

Isles capture 5th straight, end Coyotes' win streak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 08:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 08:13 IST
Isles capture 5th straight, end Coyotes' win streak
(Representative Image) Image Credit: pixabay

Josh Bailey scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period Thursday night, and the New York Islanders beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 in Uniondale, N.Y., to earn their fifth consecutive victory. Derick Brassard, Anders Lee and Scott Mayfield also scored for the Islanders, who entered Thursday tied with the Coyotes and the Washington Capitals for the longest active winning streak in the NHL. The Capitals were playing the Edmonton Oilers later Thursday.

Goalie Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves for the Islanders. Michael Grabner scored in the first period for the Coyotes, who were trying to match their longest winning streak of the past six-plus seasons. Arizona twice won five in a row last season.

Conor Garland scored an extra attacker goal with 1:05 left in the third to cut the Coyotes' deficit to 3-2, but Mayfield iced the win with an empty-net goal with 11.4 seconds remaining. Arizona goalie Darcy Kuemper recorded 18 saves.

The Islanders took a quick lead following a hectic sequence in the Coyotes' zone. Brassard and teammate Anthony Beauvillier each had control of the puck for a moment, as did Arizona defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The puck finally bounced to Ryan Pulock, who fired a shot from the left faceoff circle that ticked off the stick of Brassard and into the net just 85 seconds after the opening faceoff. An Islanders turnover in the neutral zone led to a breakaway goal by Grabner, who played for New York from 2010-11 through 2014-15. Bailey's pass along the boards was picked off by Jakob Chychrun, who fired the puck up the ice. Grabner skated past Bailey, caught up to the puck, descended alone upon Varlamov and fired a shot over his glove and in off the post at 10:20 of the opening period.

Bailey made up for his turnover by scoring the go-ahead goal late in the second period. Nick Leddy passed to Bailey, who was stationed in the slot and fired a shot as he fell that sailed past Kuemper and into the upper right corner of the net at 14:03. An impressive individual effort by Mathew Barzal led to Lee's goal exactly eight minutes into the third. Lee fell down during a scrum in front of the Coyotes' net that ended with Barzal corralling the puck and skating behind the cage with Arizona's Nick Schmaltz behind him. Barzal kept Schmaltz at arm's length before dumping a pass to Devon Toews, who then dished to Bailey. A pass from Bailey found Lee, who fell as he backhanded a shot into the net.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Juventus, Inter return to Serie A fray after European successes

Milan, Oct 25 AFP Champions Juventus turn their focus back to maintaining their Serie A supremacy ahead of nearest challengers Inter Milan with both Italian teams riding high after their European successes this week. Juventus are just one p...

Pepe rescues Arsenal as United eke out rare away win

Paris, Oct 25 AFP Nicolas Pepe came off the bench to rescue Arsenal at home against Vitoria Guimaraes with two late free kicks in the Europa League on Thursday. Arsenal came from behind to win 3-2 and stay perfect in Group F.They are one of...

Prost tells Ferrari to keep Vettel and Leclerc in line

Alain Prost has warned Ferrari that they must control their embattled drivers or risk handing another world title double to Mercedes next season. The four-time world champion, who was embroiled in one of Formula Ones fiercest in-team rivalr...

OYO to expand footprint in Bihar, create 700 new jobs

Buoyed by its success in Bihar where it launched its operations four years ago, OYO Hotels and Homes aims at expanding its footprint in the state by investing in infrastructure and talent. The investment in infrastructure and talent will c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019