Redskins' Keenum ruled out with concussion
Redskins quarterback Case Keenum didn't start the second half of Washington's Thursday night game against the Minnesota Vikings after he was ruled out with a concussion. Keenum completed 12 of 16 passes for 130 yards in the first half that concluded with Washington trailing 13-6 in Minneapolis.
Rookie first-round draft choice Dwayne Haskins started the second half at quarterback for the Redskins. Veteran Colt McCoy was one of the team's inactives for the game.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Colt McCoy
- half
- Minnesota Vikings
- Minneapolis
- Dwayne Haskins
ALSO READ
Foreigners make up nearly half of death row inmates in Malaysia -Amnesty
Half a dozen public sector banks cut lending rates by up to 0.25 pc
Administration wants to cut WH foreign policy staff in half
Indicted Giuliani associate worked on behalf of Ukrainian oligarch Firtash
Over half of unsold flats in Noida, Gr Noida, Gurugram in affordable category: PropTiger