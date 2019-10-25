Redskins' Keenum ruled out with concussion

Redskins quarterback Case Keenum didn't start the second half of Washington's Thursday night game against the Minnesota Vikings after he was ruled out with a concussion. Keenum completed 12 of 16 passes for 130 yards in the first half that concluded with Washington trailing 13-6 in Minneapolis.

Rookie first-round draft choice Dwayne Haskins started the second half at quarterback for the Redskins. Veteran Colt McCoy was one of the team's inactives for the game.

