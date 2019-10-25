International Development News
Flyers pull away for second win this season over Blackhawks

  Updated: 25-10-2019 09:02 IST
  Created: 25-10-2019 08:47 IST
Flyers pull away for second win this season over Blackhawks
James van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist to break a season-long scoring drought, and the Philadelphia Flyers pulled away for a 4-1 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Oskar Lindblom, Claude Giroux, and Kevin Hayes also scored one goal apiece for the Flyers, who beat the Blackhawks for the second time this season after notching a 4-3 win in the season opener for both teams in Prague, Czech Republic.

Brandon Saad scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, who concluded a seven-game homestand with a record of 2-3-2. Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott stopped 23 of 24 shots to earn his second straight victory. He improved to 2-1-0 on the season.

Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner allowed four goals on 23 shots to pick up his first regulation-time loss in four starts. Philadelphia opened the scoring 13:05 into the first period. Travis Konecny chased down a loose puck in the offensive zone and zipped a pass to Lindblom, who converted on the two-on-one rush for his fifth goal of the season.

The Flyers increased their lead to 2-0 in the first minute of the second period. Travis Sanheim spotted Giroux in the low slot and fired a hard pass toward him. Giroux redirected the puck past Lehner for his first goal of the season and the 237th of his career. On the play, van Riemsdyk got a secondary assist for his first point in eight games this season. It has been a slow start for the 30-year-old who has 20-plus goals in five of his last six seasons.

Chicago cut the deficit to 2-1 at the one-minute mark of the third period. Saad charged toward the net on a mini-breakaway and turned to his forehand to beat Elliott. It was the third goal for Saad, who is tied with Patrick Kane for the team lead. Philadelphia made it 3-1 a little more than four minutes later when Hayes won a battle for the puck along the side boards with Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook and raced in for his third goal.

Flyers forward Michael Raffl limped to the locker room after blocking a shot late in the third period.

