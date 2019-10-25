Dutch, Canada lose unbeaten records at World T20 qualifiers

Netherlands and Canada saw their unbeaten runs at the 2020 T20 World Cup qualifier come to an end on Thursday as they were beaten by Papua New Guinea and Hong Kong respectively. PNG stunned the Dutch with a five-wicket victory.

A half-century from Kinchit Shah (59 not out) and a three-wicket haul by Nasrulla Rana helped Hong Kong to a 32-run victory over Canada. Elsewhere, UAE beat Nigeria by five wickets.

In the final game of the day, Scotland put on 204 for four against Bermuda who in reply fell 46 runs short as they finished on 158 for eight.

