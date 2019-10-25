International Development News
Oilers rally to top Capitals in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Edmonton
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 09:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 09:44 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Leon Draisaitl scored twice, including the winner at 1:18 of overtime, as the Edmonton Oilers rallied to defeat the visiting Washington Capitals 4-3 Thursday night in a matchup of division leaders. Connor McDavid snapped a three-game pointless streak with a goal and two assists for the Oilers, who had lost their previous two games. Darnell Nurse also scored for Edmonton and goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 25 saves to improve to 5-0-0 this season.

Draisaitl took a pass from McDavid on a 3-on-1 break and scored the overtime winner as Edmonton remained unbeaten at Rogers Place in five games (5-0-0). Alex Ovechkin scored twice for the Capitals and Jakub Vrana got the other goal as Washington outscored Edmonton 3-0 in the second period. Goalie Braden Holtby stopped 36 of 40 shots as Washington's four-game winning streak was snapped.

The Oilers trailed 3-1 entering the third period. Draisaitl pulled them within a goal at 4:25 of the period, converting a 2-on-1 break with McDavid. McDavid tied the score at 18:22 of the third, snapping a shot from the top of the slot that Holtby got a piece of before the puck trickled through his pads and just over the goal line.

Trailing 1-0 after the first period, the Capitals erupted. Vrana tied it with an unassisted goal at 5:40 of the period, spinning and firing a rebound over Koskinen's left shoulder.

Ovechkin gave the Capitals the lead just 47 seconds later, tipping a point shot by Jonas Siegenthaler through Koskinen's pads. League scoring leader John Carlson got the secondary assist to extend his points streak to nine games, a franchise record for a defenseman. Ovechkin added a power-play goal at 13:40 of the second, taking a backhanded pass from Tom Wilson in the left faceoff circle and beating Koskinen high to the glove side.

Nurse snapped Edmonton's scoreless streak at 165 minutes, 58 seconds at 13:20 of the first period. After Zack Kassian won a faceoff in the Oilers' defensive zone, Nurse joined the rush and took a pass from Draisaitl at center ice. Nurse, a defenseman, drove deep into the Capitals' end before attempting a centering pass. The puck deflected off the stick of the Capitals' Dmitry Orlov and under Holtby.

