Olympics-IOC's Coates: no chance of changing plan to hold Tokyo 2020 marathon in Sapporo -media
John Coates, the International Olympic Committee's Coordination Commission Chief for the Tokyo Games, said there was no chance of changing plans to hold the 2020 marathon and race walks in Sapporo, Hokkaido, to avoid the Tokyo heat, media reports said.
Coates met with Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, who reiterated her desire that the races stay in Tokyo, but said that due to concerns about the health of the athletes, the IOC had made its decision, NHK national broadcaster and others reported.
