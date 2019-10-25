International Development News
Development News Edition

Tokyo 2020 marathon move decision 'final', says IOC's Coates

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 16:58 IST
Tokyo 2020 marathon move decision 'final', says IOC's Coates

Tokyo, Oct 25 (AFP) The decision to move the Tokyo 2020 marathon and race-walking events to northern Japan is "final", the International Olympic Committee's John Coates said Friday despite opposition from local officials. Coates, chairman of the IOC's Coordination Commission, said the decision was made after the world championships in Doha, which saw dozens of athletes receive medical attention in hot and humid conditions.

"The IOC was shocked by what we saw in Doha in very similar conditions in terms of temperature and humidity to what's expected here in Tokyo," he said, adding that the IOC had the "health and welfare of the athletes" in mind. Coates met Friday with Tokyo's Governor Yuriko Koike, who earlier in the day said she was opposed to the plan to move the events to the city of Sapporo and described it as a "bolt from the blue".

Coates said he recognised the "great disappointment" of people in Tokyo, but said the decision was final, even if city officials insist they still want to host the events. "It's not a matter of if the Tokyo government insists, the decision has been taken," said Coates, answering "no" when asked if there was any chance the events could still be staged in Tokyo.

Worries about Tokyo's notoriously hot and humid summer weather have dogged preparations for the Games, with the organisers investing significantly in measures including a special heat-mitigating coating on the roads earmarked for the marathon. Coates said other options that have been mooted, including starting the events as early as 3:00 am, were impractical because of transportation issues and the difficulty of filming in the dark.

He said the IOC would propose holding the medal ceremonies for the events in Tokyo, as well as a parade through the city's streets featuring athletes. There would also be discussions about the economic losses incurred as a result of the decision, he added.

- 'Very surprised' -

==================== Koike repeated that she had been "very surprised" by the decision.

"Unfortunately we haven't been given a reason that's convincing to everyone," she told reporters. The IOC announced earlier this month it wanted to move the marathons and race-walking events north, a proposal apparently made without consulting either Tokyo or Sapporo officials.

Earlier Friday, Koike told Japan's Fuji TV she "didn't agree with (moving events to) Sapporo" and said the local government was still considering counter-proposals. "There are voices among Tokyo residents who want explanations as to why this situation is occurring, and if a word from on high simply decides everything," she said. (AFP) ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

AAP slams BJP for seeking support of controversial MLA Gopal Kanda in Haryana

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday slammed the BJP for seeking support of controversial MLA Gopal Kanda to form the government in Haryana, saying the saffron party is aligning with a rape accused in a state where it launched the Beti Bachao Beti...

Britain tries to identify 39 bodies found in truck

Investigators prepared Friday to start the first autopsies on the bodies of 39 people believed to be Chinese nationals found dead in a refrigerated truck, in a case that has shocked Britain. The first 11 corpses were recovered from the trai...

Mirchi money-laundering case: Woman sent to judicial custody

A court here on Friday remanded a woman, arrested in connection with a money-laundering probe against late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, a former aide of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, to judicial custody. The Enforcement Directorate ED had arre...

CVC to observe vigilance awareness week from Monday

The Central Vigilance Commission CVC will observe vigilance awareness week from Monday till November 2 to promote probity in public life, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. This awareness week campaign affirms our co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019