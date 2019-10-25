French Open: Saina Nehwal knocked out

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday was knocked out of the ongoing French Open here in Paris. She lost her quarter-final match against South Korea's An Se Young 20-22, 21-23.

The first game went back and forth between both the opponents, and in the end, Young managed to win it in 22 minutes. The South Korean capitalised on the winning momentum and she wrapped up the match in about 49 minutes. The 29-year-old Nehwal had defeated Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaerfeldt in the second-round match.

Later in the day, PV Sindhu will take on Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying in the quarter-finals of the tournament. The 24-year-old Sindhu had outclassed Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-10, 21-13 in the second-round match on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the French Open after facing a first-round defeat against Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen 21-15, 7-21, 14-21. In the 55-minute long encounter, Srikanth defeated his opponent in the first game. However, Chou made a comeback and thrashed Srikanth in the second and third games to proceed to the second round.

Parupalli Kashyap was also knocked out after facing a defeat against Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 11-21, 9-21 in his first-round match. (ANI)

