Sharma lies tied 24th after round 2 at Portugal Masters

  Villamoura
  Updated: 25-10-2019 19:56 IST
  • Created: 25-10-2019 19:56 IST
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded an even par 71 in the second round to lie tied-24th at the Portugal Masters here on Friday. The 23-year-old Indian had turned in a four-under 67 after an eagle-birdie finish on the opening day.

Sharma was then three-under through five holes in the second round, when he slipped and gave away three bogeys and a double bogey in next nine holes. He then gained a stroke at the 17th to lie four-under after 36 holes. From being Tied-12 after the end of the first round, Sharma went down to Tied-24th when he finished the second round.

A good number of players are yet to finish their second round at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course. In the first round, Sharma had four birdies and an eagle on Par-5 17th and had two bogeys on ninth and 16th.

In the second round after three straight birdies from third to fifth, he bogeyed sixth, 12th and 13th and also dropped a double bogey on 14th. Birdies on 11th and 17th were small compensation for the dropped shots. Sharma played superbly in first round finding 15 greens in regulation, but lapsed in the second.

Sharma is certain to make the cut and will have a chance to make amends over the weekend. Brandon Stone (66-66) was right on top at 10-under, while Eddie Pepperell of England with 67 and 66 was second at nine-under alongside Louis Jaeger of South Africa, who after the first round 63 was one-under through nine in second.

Also at nine-under was Oliver Fisher after a 65 in first round and three-under through five in the second.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

