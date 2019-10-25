Indian ultra runners all set for 24 Hour World Championships

Nine ultra runners, comprising five men and four women, will represent India at the International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU) World 24 Hour Championships to be held at Albi, France this weekend. In all, 45 countries are participating in the championships this year, and leading runners from across the globe, including USA's Camille Herron -- the women's World record holder in 24 hour race -- will be competing at Albi.

"AFI is happy to see the standards of Indian performance improve in ultra running events year after year," AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said. "We started sending teams to IAU World Championships since 2017 only and has already made a mark when we won an individual and team bronze at the 24 hour Asia Oceania championships in Taipei in December, 2018."

The team had attended a camp in Bangalore in August as part of its preparation for the event. The support crew includes three ultramarathon runners and a leading sports medicine specialist.

