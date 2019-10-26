International Development News
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 00:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 00:07 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Celebrity chef Jose Andres, not U.S. President Donald Trump, will throw out the first pitch on Sunday if the baseball World Series between Washington and Houston stretches to Game 5, the Washington Nationals said on Friday. TENNIS-WTAFINALS

Barty, Osaka drawn in same group for WTA Finals (Reuters) - World number one Ash Barty and Japan’s Naomi Osaka were drawn in the same group for the round robin matches of the WTA Finals to be held in Shenzhen, China next week, with the year’s four Grand Slam champions split evenly between the two groups.

MOTOR-F1-MEXICO Motor racing: Hamilton without race engineer 'Bono' for next two races

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton will be without the reassuring voice of long-term race engineer Peter Bonnington as the Mercedes driver seeks to clinch his sixth Formula One world championship in Mexico or Texas. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-LEI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Leicester City

25 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Aston Villa Manchester City play Aston Villa in the Premier League.

26 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-LEC-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lecce v Juventus Lecce host Juventus in a Serie A match

26 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-UNB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Union Berlin Bayern Munich play Union Berlin in the German Bundesliga.

26 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund

Schalke 04 face Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga. 26 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-SHU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Sheffield United

26 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton 26 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-BOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v AFC Bournemouth

26 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-BOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Bordeaux Soccer France -Ligue 1 wrap Lille host Bordeaux in Ligue 1. We will wrap the day's action

26 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-INT-PRM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Parma Inter Milan host Parma in a Serie A match

26 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Chelsea Burnley play Chelsea in the Premier League.

26 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-WTAELITE/ Tennis - WTA Elite Trophy

The WTA hosts its Elite Trophy in Zhuhai. 26 Oct

TENNIS-VIENNA/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Vienna Open

Action from the semi-finals of the Vienna Open - an ATP World Tour 500 event. 26 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TENNIS-BASEL/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel

Action from the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors Basel - an ATP World Tour 500 event. 26 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

GOLF GOLF-JAPAN/ (PIX)

Golf - PGA Tour - Zozo Championships in Japan After Friday's round was washed out, the second round has been rescheduled to begin early on Saturday morning. Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland share the first-round lead on six-under-par 64

26 Oct RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-ZAF/PREVIEW Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales v South Africa - News conferences & training

Wales and South Africa prepare for the second Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama. 26 Oct

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-NZL/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v New Zealand

England play New Zealand in the first Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama. 26 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-MEXICO/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Mexican Grand Prix - Qualifying Action from qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix.

26 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

InterGlobe Aviation shares tumble 7 pc after Q2 earnings

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Chiefs rule out QB Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will sit out Sundays game against the Green Bay Packers with a dislocated kneecap. Mahomes was injured Oct. 17 at Denver in Kansas Citys win over the Broncos but was able to practice Wednesday ...

UPDATE 2-Obama on Rep. Cummings: "Nothing weak about looking out for others"

Democratic leaders past and present remembered the late Elijah Cummings on Friday in eulogies that drew an implicit contrast between the civil rights activist and President Donald Trump, in whose impeachment inquiry the lawmaker played a le...

Soccer-Brazil's Bolsonaro criticised over plans to attend Copa final

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, an admirer of Latin Americas military dictatorships, courted controversy on Friday when he said he might go to next months Copa Libertadores final in the Chilean stadium once used as a detention centre. R...

US budget deficit soars in 2019 to just under $1 tn, highest since 2012: Treasury

Americas budget deficit soared to nearly USD 1 trillion in the 2019 fiscal year as government borrowing swelled, the US Treasury announced Friday. The deficit jumped by 26 percent to USD 984 billion, the highest since 2012, as spending outs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019