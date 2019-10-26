International Development News
Development News Edition

Chiefs rule out QB Mahomes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kansas City
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 00:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 00:43 IST
Chiefs rule out QB Mahomes
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will sit out Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers with a dislocated kneecap. Mahomes was injured Oct. 17 at Denver in Kansas City's win over the Broncos but was able to practice Wednesday and Thursday in a limited capacity. Head coach Andy Reid said Friday the Chiefs would instead give Matt Moore the start in a primetime game at Lambeau Field, affording Mahomes more time to recover from his injury.

Reid said Mahomes "just wasn't ready" and pointed to the original projection of about three weeks for the quarterback to be healthy. Reid said the team would discuss on Monday Mahomes' Week 9 availability -- the Chiefs play the Minnesota Vikings next week (Nov. 3). The 2018 NFL MVP has 2,180 passing yards with 15 touchdowns this season.

Moore will start for the first time since the 11th game of the 2017 season for the Miami Dolphins. He relieved Mahomes at Denver and went 10 of 19 passing for 117 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

InterGlobe Aviation shares tumble 7 pc after Q2 earnings

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 nears record high on trade progress, upbeat Intel earnings

U.S. stocks rose on Friday after Washington said it was close to finalizing parts of a trade pact with Beijing and strong quarterly results from Intel Corp boosted investor sentiment, sending the SP 500 briefly over the record high close it...

Renewed anti-government protests in Iraq leave 42 dead

Renewed anti-government protests across Iraq left more than 40 people dead on Friday through tear gas, live rounds and fires, according to a watchdog and security sources. The protests represent the second phase of a week-long movement in e...

Motor racing-Mexican F1 promoter credits Netflix for surge of female fans

Mexican Grand Prix organisers say more women than ever are expected to attend this years Formula One race, thanks to the success of a Netflix fly-on-the-wall documentary series.Alejandro Soberon, president of promoters CIE, told reporters o...

UPDATE 2-Amnesty says Turkey deporting Syrians to planned 'safe zone' region

Turkey is forcibly sending Syrian refugees to an area of Syria near the border where it aims to set up a safe zone even though the conflict there has not ended, Amnesty International said in a report published on Friday. Human Rights Watch ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019